China Donates US$28 Million Worth Of Military Hardware To Zimbabwe

Chinese military officers are in Zimbabwe to conduct training on the handling of the equipment.

President Mnangagwa said the military hardware “will assist in ensuring that the Zimbabwe Defence Forces remains an efficient and capable force.” He added:

This delivery of military gratis equipment will go a long way towards consolidating our ongoing quest to modernise the ZDF. May I once again recognise China as a consistent friend of Zimbabwe. Over the last 23 years, the socioeconomic growth, development and prosperity of our country have been weighed down by the albatross of the Western-imposed illegal sanctions. Throughout this period, China has been a true and reliable ally. We are forever thankful.

The equipment includes armoured fighting vehicles, personnel carriers, ambulances, motorised water purifiers, patrol boats, minibuses, sniper rifles, machine guns and hand pistols.

Reacting to the donation, self-exiled former foreign minister Walter Mzembi wrote on X:

A friend who arms you with spears and knobkerries when your house is in conflict is very bad. Any loss of life or injury to your children and family he will be held responsible.

