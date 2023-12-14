Govt Gazettes New Taxes For Importation Of Luxury Vehicles

7 minutes ago Thu, 14 Dec 2023 12:39:36 GMT

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Mthuli Ncube has increased the import duty on the importation of luxury vehicles beginning 01 January 2024.

The new rates are contained in Statutory Instrument 239A of 2023 published in an extraordinary Government Gazette on Wednesday in terms of the Customs and Excise Act and may be cited as the Customs and Excise (Surcharge) Notice, 2023. It reads in part: