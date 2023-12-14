State Has No Witnesses - Sikhala

The state bases its evidence on a video image of Sikhala demanding justice for the slain activist.

Sikhala allegedly captured and published the video with local media.

The two politicians had their application for discharge dismissed recently after the court ruled they had a case to answer.

On Wednesday, Sikhala accused prosecutors of incompetence in handling the case, saying no one from the publication testified when the state led evidence into his trial. He said:

They failed to produce any iota of evidence. I’ve been in a lot of cases in this court, but I have never come across such embarrassing evidence like the one that was produced by the State in this case. I was expecting the State to prove through their witnesses the evidence that I had posted any video which they failed to do with their four witnesses.

Sikhala singled out Gift Mutara, the Investigating Officer in his case, saying he failed to produce evidence to prove the case. He said:

During his testimony and cross-examination, he was asked to produce that evidence and he said he did have it before this court.

Sikhala also rejected allegations that he ferried mourners to the Nyatsime area. He said:

The allegations that I supplied transport to people in Nyatsime are the lies the State has been peddling in this court. That’s why we made an application for the entire outline to be expunged from the record because none of the witnesses could support it.

The trial will continue on 19 December 2023. Sikhala has been in remand prison since June 2022 and is being charged with inciting public violence to avenge Ali‘s murder.

Sikhala and Sithole are being represented by Harrison Nkomo, Jeremiah Bhamu and Oliver Marwa.

