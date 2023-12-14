Tshabangu's Source Of Money A Mystery

Self-imposed CCC interim treasurer general Mbuso Siso an ally of Tshabangu who contested in the 23 August elections as one of the CCC double candidates, said they have accrued a huge bill for legal fees.

Siso did not disclose the figure but said they will source the money from sympathisers and well-wishers.

In a previous interview, Tshabangu claimed he was receiving donations from Zimbabweans living in the diaspora.

Tshabangu, who triggered the by-elections held on Saturday, has reportedly spent thousands of dollars on lawyers fighting Nelson Chamisa’s CCC over the recalls.

The former MDC-T and PDP official on Friday caused the courts to disqualify from by-elections all the MPs that he recalled.

The Standard reported that Tshabangu, who had all along been based in Bulawayo, has temporarily relocated to Harare where he is spending time and thousands of dollars fighting for the control of the CCC.

Tshabangu’s lawyers are reportedly booked at top hotels whenever they travel to Harare for court hearings and at times spend up to a week in Harare.

The hotels where they have been staying charge an average US$150 for bed and breakfast per person.

Tshabangu’s legal team includes top lawyers Lewis Uriri, Kucaca Phulu, Nqobani Sithole, and Kholwani Ngwenya.

According to The Standard, Phulu, Sithole, and Ngwenya as well as their driver Alfred Dzirutwe are based in Bulawayo and they travel to Harare for court cases.

Phulu is a former Nkulumane MP and the first CCC official to publicly voice support for Tshabangu.

A senior lawyer privy to the case told The Standard that Tshabangu may have been charged not less than US$20 000 in legal fees these past weeks alone. This excludes the hotel bills.

Tshabangu also paid US$1 000 nomination fees for each of his candidates in the by-elections.

