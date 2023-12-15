CCC MPs Ejected From Parliament And Suspended For Four Sittings

4 minutes ago Fri, 15 Dec 2023 06:50:27 GMT

Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators were on Thursday ejected from the National Assembly for allegedly disturbing the swearing-in ceremony of nine new constituency legislators.

The CCC legislators were protesting the presence of ZANU PF’s Pedzai Sakupwanya who was elected unopposed in Mabvuku-Tafara after CCC candidate Munyaradzi Febion Kufahakutizwi, who defeated the former in the 23 August elections, was barred from the 09 December polls by the courts.

The new legislators, elected during the by-elections held on 09 December, are ZANU PF MPs Pedzai Sakupwanya (Mabvuku-Tafara), Chineka Muchimba (Binga North), Thusani Ndou (Beitbridge West), Rajeshkumari Modi (Bulawayo South), Arthur Mujeyi (Cowdray Park), Phathisiwe Machangu (Lupane East), Albert Tawanda Mavunga (Nketa), and CCC MPs Tendayi Nyathi Chitura (Lobengula-Magwegwe) and Charles Moyo (Mpopoma-Mzilikazi).

