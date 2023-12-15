Newly Elected MPs Sworn Into Office
Nine National Assembly representatives who were elected during the 09 December by-elections took the oath of office on Thursday afternoon at the New Parliament building in Mount Hampden.
The National Assembly Representatives who took their oath are Nketa Constituency’s Albert Mavunga (ZANU PF), Cowdray Park Constituency’s Arthur Mujeyi (ZANU PF), Bulawayo South’s Raj Modi and Lobengula-Magwegwe’s Chitura Tendayi Nyathi (CCC).
For Matabeleland North, Phathisiwe Machangu (ZANU PF) who won the Lupane East seat and Chineke Muchimba (ZANU PF) from Binga North were sworn in.
In Matabeleland South Thusani Ndou (ZANU PF) National Assembly member for Beitbridge West and Pedzai Sakupwanya (ZANU PF) for Mabvuku Constituency were sworn in.
The by-elections were necessitated by the recall of CCC MPs in October by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the party’s interim secretary general.
CCC, under the leadership of Nelson Chamisa, won all the nine seats in the August 2023 general elections.
The recalled MPs were barred from contesting by the High Court and all the CCC candidates who participated in the by-elections were sponsored by Tshabangu.
More: Pindula News