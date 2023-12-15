Newly Elected MPs Sworn Into Office

6 minutes ago Fri, 15 Dec 2023 11:39:49 GMT

Nine National Assembly representatives who were elected during the 09 December by-elections took the oath of office on Thursday afternoon at the New Parliament building in Mount Hampden.

The National Assembly Representatives who took their oath are Nketa Constituency’s Albert Mavunga (ZANU PF), Cowdray Park Constituency’s Arthur Mujeyi (ZANU PF), Bulawayo South’s Raj Modi and Lobengula-Magwegwe’s Chitura Tendayi Nyathi (CCC).

For Matabeleland North, Phathisiwe Machangu (ZANU PF) who won the Lupane East seat and Chineke Muchimba (ZANU PF) from Binga North were sworn in.

