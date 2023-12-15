Police, VID And Traffic Safety Council Launch Traffic Blitz

We need our drivers to change their attitudes and realise that they play a key role in terms of the safety of Zimbabweans and visitors during the festive period.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Deputy Minister Joshua Sacco urged the VID to enforce “all aspects of vehicle fitness, with particular emphasis on public transport”. Added Sacco:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Law enforcers must do their work without fear or favour, and I expect that the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) will provide adequate resources to create a conducive environment for the festive season road safety awareness campaign. It is for this reason that, within the context of the whole government approach the key players in road safety including, but not limited to the TSCZ, ZRP and VID, among others, will effective this weekend, deploy throughout the country and roll out a festive season road safety education and awareness campaign across all 10 provinces of the country.

Zimbabwe usually records an increase in road accidents during the festive period due to an increase in travel and traffic coupled with poorly maintained roads and rainy weather which reduces visibility.

Moreover, the celebration and merriment associated with Christmas may lead to irresponsible driving behaviours, such as speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Law enforcement agents have been accused of taking bribes from drivers of overloaded or unroadworthy vehicles resulting in accidents.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment