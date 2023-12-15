Techzim Reviews The Itel A70 - "Solid package for the $89 price tag"
So our friend at Techzim and one of the most eminent reviewers of tech in Zimbabwe, Edwin Chabuka, just posted his review of the most recently release itel phone, the A70.
We post a quotes summary of his opinions about the phone, having taken it through the paces for a week.
Nails the Essentials:
As a package, the Itel A70 nails the essentials. I mean look, it’s US$89 so you need to manage your expectations here. It’s not going to be a spec fest in any sort of way. They nailed storage with the base model starting off with 3GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage all the way to the top-spec 4GB RAM and 256GB of storage.Feedback
Storage and Demographics
In a roundabout way, I am saying a base storage of 128GB on the Itel A70 is very generous. And also very necessary because one of the demographics this phone is finding massive traction is the youngest of youth in primary school who are starting their smartphone ownership journey. And we all know no one is more media-heavy in their smartphone usage than those little kids.
The second camera is a gimmick
We love itel ofcourse, but yes – the second (or 3rd, 4th etc..) camera is just a gimmick.
On the Itel A70 you have a selfie flash-assisted 8MP front camera and a dual flash-assisted 13MP rear camera. It might look like there are 2 cameras on the back of the Itel A70 but the second one is just for looks.
Selfie camera better than the main one?
The selfie camera is very capable as we have come to expect from Itel devices. It almost feels like they spent more money putting on a higher-quality selfie camera and going for an average rear camera. It takes very clear selfies with better sharpness and detail than the rear main camera and lower noise level in challenging lighting. It’s a really decent selfie camera.
It’s a cheap chipset
The cheaper chipset was giving off a hint of lag when using the phone which is not that bad once you adapt to it. But it is there whenever you are navigating the UI or when the keyboard is summoned. It’s also limiting the camera’s performance in more challenging lighting scenarios.
Buy it if:
This one is targeting these sort of people:
-First-time smartphone users
-Smartphone users with low demands like just calls and very light social media
-Business individuals looking for a cheap work phone with a good battery and can do basic social media.
Read the full review here: Itel A70 review. So much hype around this $89 smartphone.
