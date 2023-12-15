"We Will Have The Last Laugh", Chamisa Assures Supporters
The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, also known as Change Champion in Chief, Nelson Chamisa has expressed gratitude to his supporters following criticism over his leadership style.
Posting on X this Friday, Chamisa accused his critics of cooking falsehoods to “discredit, vilify and malign” him and thanked his followers for their unwavering support. He wrote:
THANK YOU FELLOW CITIZENS for your full and incredible support against all odds. I salute you. They will manufacture lies to confuse and discourage you. They will write articles to discredit, vilify and malign. Will ignore their diatribe and vitriol. All said and done, and after all this, will have the last laugh. You will never regret it. God has given us a season and irrevocable manifold grace. #Godisinit.Feedback
Chamisa has been characterised as weakling hiding behind Bible verses and motivational messages to conceal his weaknesses as he risks losing CCC to disgruntled colleagues allegedly working in cahoots with Sengezo Tshabangu.
Tshabangu, a former MDC-T and PDP official, claims to be CCC’s interim secretary general and has recalled scores of the party’s representatives from Parliament and local government since October.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Chamisa and his allies have been fighting Tshabangu through the courts amid calls from some quarters for the opposition party to take to the streets, a strategy CCC is seemingly opposed to.
Earlier this month, journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin’ono said Chamisa was a failed opposition leader.
On Thursday, 14 December, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba warned the Chamisa against mass action to force ZANU PF to the negotiating table, saying such a move would have dire consequences for the party and its leader.
Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Charamba urged Chamisa to negotiate with Tshabangu and resolve their differences claiming the latter is willing to be engaged “at least for now”.
More: Pindula News
Tags
1 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals