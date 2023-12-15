"We Will Have The Last Laugh", Chamisa Assures Supporters

Chamisa has been characterised as weakling hiding behind Bible verses and motivational messages to conceal his weaknesses as he risks losing CCC to disgruntled colleagues allegedly working in cahoots with Sengezo Tshabangu.

Tshabangu, a former MDC-T and PDP official, claims to be CCC’s interim secretary general and has recalled scores of the party’s representatives from Parliament and local government since October.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Chamisa and his allies have been fighting Tshabangu through the courts amid calls from some quarters for the opposition party to take to the streets, a strategy CCC is seemingly opposed to.

Earlier this month, journalist and government critic Hopewell Chin’ono said Chamisa was a failed opposition leader.

On Thursday, 14 December, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba warned the Chamisa against mass action to force ZANU PF to the negotiating table, saying such a move would have dire consequences for the party and its leader.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Charamba urged Chamisa to negotiate with Tshabangu and resolve their differences claiming the latter is willing to be engaged “at least for now”.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment