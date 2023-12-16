Bulawayo School Criticised For Withholding High-achieving Student's Results Over Fees
Lozikeyi Primary School, located in Bulawayo’s Nguboyenja suburb, is facing criticism for withholding the final Grade 7 results of a high-achieving student, Thandeka Ncube. Thandeka scored a perfect six points in this year’s Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) exams. Instead of celebrating her success, her family is now concerned that she may not be able to enrol in Form One (the next level of education) because the school is withholding her results.
Bulawayo’s deputy mayor, Edwin Ndlovu, shared Thandeka’s situation in a residents’ WhatsApp group, seeking donations to help settle outstanding tuition fees and support her enrollment in Form One. Residents expressed their frustration with the school’s leadership, including the School Development Committee (SDC), for their lack of consideration and indifference towards Thandeka’s predicament. Many believe that the school’s actions could hinder her academic journey and prevent her from reaching her full potential.
Taungana Ndoro, the Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education told CITE that no school is permitted to withhold Grade 7 results for any reason and advised affected candidates to seek recourse at the District office. He is quoted as saying:
No school is allowed to withhold Grade 7 results for whatever reason. The affected candidates should approach the District office immediately for recourse.
Although the practice of withholding results over unpaid fees is against government policy, the government often fails to address the issue, forcing parents and guardians to enter into payment plans with schools to secure their children’s results. An anonymous law expert told CITE that if this fails, legal action against the school and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education may be pursued, although this can be a lengthy process that hampers the student’s academic pursuits.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Schools sometimes justify withholding exam results by claiming that the fees they collect are necessary for running the school smoothly. They believe that by holding back results, parents and guardians will be motivated to pay their outstanding fees. However, parents and guardians argue that the current economic situation makes it challenging for them to pay the fees on time.