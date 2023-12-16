Bulawayo School Criticised For Withholding High-achieving Student's Results Over Fees

7 minutes ago Sat, 16 Dec 2023 12:38:23 GMT

Lozikeyi Primary School, located in Bulawayo’s Nguboyenja suburb, is facing criticism for withholding the final Grade 7 results of a high-achieving student, Thandeka Ncube. Thandeka scored a perfect six points in this year’s Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) exams. Instead of celebrating her success, her family is now concerned that she may not be able to enrol in Form One (the next level of education) because the school is withholding her results.

Bulawayo’s deputy mayor, Edwin Ndlovu, shared Thandeka’s situation in a residents’ WhatsApp group, seeking donations to help settle outstanding tuition fees and support her enrollment in Form One. Residents expressed their frustration with the school’s leadership, including the School Development Committee (SDC), for their lack of consideration and indifference towards Thandeka’s predicament. Many believe that the school’s actions could hinder her academic journey and prevent her from reaching her full potential.

Taungana Ndoro, the Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education told CITE that no school is permitted to withhold Grade 7 results for any reason and advised affected candidates to seek recourse at the District office. He is quoted as saying:

