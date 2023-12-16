Invictus Energy Announces 2nd Gas Discovery In Zimbabwe

Following the recovery of the hydrocarbon samples, the well was prepared for wireline logging, and the samples will be sent to a laboratory for further analysis to determine the exact composition of the hydrocarbons.

Preliminary estimates based on wireline log interpretation suggest a net pay of 34.9 meters for the Mukuyu-2 well across the Upper and Lower Angwa formations. Additionally, the well intersected significant additional gross sands within the Upper and Lower Angwa gas legs, although they currently fall below the net reservoir cut-off.

The full potential of the resource size will be determined through further appraisal activities and technical evaluations of log, core, seismic, and well-test data. Invictus Energy’s Managing Director, Scott Macmillan, expressed delight at the additional gas discovery from the Mukuyu-2 sidetrack well in the Lower Angwa formation. He added:

The discovery of gas in both the Upper and Lower Angwa greatly expands the resource in the Mukuyu gas field and marks another significant milestone for Invictus. The Mukuyu-2 discoveries were drilled 7km away and 450m updip of the Mukuyu-1 discovery well which, confirms the incredible potential of the Mukuyu field, which has a structural closure of over 200km2. This also provides the Company with substantial running room for identifying further potential discoveries within our commanding 360,000ha acreage in the Cabora Bassa Basin.

Invictus Energy plans to keep using a wireline logging tool to collect more data about the well. They also want to get additional samples from the sides of the well and use a special technique called vertical seismic profiling to gather more information. They will then finish the sidetrack by placing a protective layer inside the well, which will allow them to stop the operations for now and test the flow of gas in the future. This will also give them a chance to check and test the remaining part of the Lower Angwa section.

The information they gather from the Mukuyu-2 well will be combined with their existing geological and geophysical data to help them decide where to explore and evaluate next in their large area of land in the Cabora Bassa Basin. They plan to conduct tests on the Mukuyu-2 well to see how much gas it can produce, and they also intend to drill more wells to assess their potential and search for new opportunities in the future.

