Jacob Zuma Says He Won't Campaign For Ramaphosa's ANC, Instead Plans To Vote For uMkhontho weSizwe

Some ANC leaders have asked me to campaign for the ANC in the 2024 elections. For the reasons Ihavestatedandmanyothers that I will share with the public in the coming months, I have decided that I cannot and will not campaign for the ANC of Ramaphosa in 2024. My conscience will not allow me to lie to the people of South Africa and to pretend that the ANC of Ramaphosa is the ANC of Luthuli, Tambo and Mandela. It is not the ANC that I joined and went to jail for. In this regard I fully agree with other former leaders like Comrade Thabo Mbeki and others that it would be a betrayal to campaign for the ANC of Ramaphosa. However, I also believe that it is not enough to withdraw from the ANC campaign which will lead our people to more misery, poverty, racism, unemployment, deepening loadshedding and a government led by sellouts and apartheid collaborators. It is also our duty to guide our people on what to do in order to save our revolution from its enemies and to achieve the society envisaged in the Freedom Charter.

I therefore wish to announce that in 2024, I will vote for the UmkhontoWeSizwe (MK)Party. It has already been registered with the IEC with my knowledge and blessings, in response to various pleas expressed to me by some religious leaders, traditional leaders, former combatants and other leaders in society. I call on all South Africans to join me in taking the important step and to vote for the MK Party and any other progressive party which seeks total liberation and the return of our land to its rightful owners, the African people. The task ahead requires young and older leaders alike to pull in the same direction. No single organisation can pull us out of the present crisis. We require the same spirit of unity which saw us defeating the monster of Apartheid.

Zuma stated that he has been holding meetings with various leaders, including political parties, to unite the historically oppressed in South Africa. He said they are discussing the formation of a Patriotic Front and a voting bloc after the 2024 election to pursue a minimum consensus program of no more than 10 points of agreement to address the present crisis. Zuma said the ultimate goal is to achieve total liberation from colonialism by uniting Africans across the country, continent, and diaspora in the fight for land, justice, and radical economic transformation towards economic freedom. Zuma emphasized that reconciliation cannot occur without socio-economic justice and equality.

