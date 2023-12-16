Misheck, Shadreck, Job, 6 Others Arrested For Southerton Armed Robberies

5 minutes ago Sat, 16 Dec 2023 08:49:23 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) yesterday announced that they had arrested nine suspected armed robbers during raids and a shootout in Southerton.

The suspects were identified as Misheck Takawira Njowa (24), Jonas Daniel Mubaiwa (22), Shadreck Njowa (20), Job Nyashadzaishe Njowa (26), Cloudious Pemberengwa (39), Shepherd Magorimbo (30), Sydney Takavada (40), John Amon Ndlovu (34), and Godwin Chawaguta (33).

These individuals have been linked to a spate of armed robbery cases that occurred in and around Harare between October 25 and December 13, 2023, NewsDay reported citing the police statement. The police received a tip-off that led them to Misheck, Shadreck, and Mubaiwa, who were involved in a robbery earlier in the day. They targeted a taxi driver, stealing his Toyota Porte vehicle, US$10, and a cell phone after hiring him from central Harare to Southerton.

