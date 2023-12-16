Six People Die In A Road Accident Near Warren Park High School

Following the initial collision, the Toyota Hiace struck an AVM bus with three passengers that was also heading towards Harare CBD. The Toyota Hiace had crossed into the lane of oncoming traffic.

The deceased individuals were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, while the injured victims are receiving treatment at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Road accidents tend to increase during festive seasons, making it crucial for road users, including motorists and pedestrians, to be cautious and observe road rules. Various factors contribute to these accidents, such as the higher volume of traffic, driver fatigue, drunk driving, speeding, and the presence of inexperienced or unlicensed drivers. Therefore, individuals need to plan their journeys, ensure they are well-rested, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol, adhere to speed limits, and remain mindful of other road users.

