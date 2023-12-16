Welshman Ncube Suggests Chamisa Is Pushing "Others Out Of The Party"

Then ask me the question if I had any prior knowledge of the 2nd set of recalls whose letters appear 2 have been written during the week I was mourning & burying my mother & I will answer that I didn’t & again the lie detector dial will not move a millimeter. Now give me a break! U don’t dictate 2 me how I answer any question I choose to answer. But I will answer your question even though I believe that you are a team member of the trolls set up by the Emperor to push others out of the party.

The title “Emperor” is used for Chamisa, who is sometimes called Nero. This name comes from the Roman Emperor Nero Claudius Caesar Augustus Germanicus, who ruled from 54 to 68 AD. Nero was known for being luxurious and cruel.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Ncube makes these comments at a time when some people are saying that certain important people in the CCC are involved in the recalls by Tshabangu. Ncube, Tendai Biti, and Chalton Hwende are some of the well-known people who are often accused of being part of this plan. They have said that these accusations are not true, but they do openly disagree with how Chamisa does things.

Tags

Leave a Comment