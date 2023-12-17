Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
HomePolitics

CCC Postpones Chitungwiza Rally

6 minutes agoSun, 17 Dec 2023 12:45:06 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
CCC Postpones Chitungwiza Rally

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has postponed its rally that was slated for Sunday in Chitungwiza.

In a statement seen by Pindula News, the party did not provide any specific reasons for the postponement but apologised for any inconvenience caused. The party said:

We would like to inform you that our Rally which was scheduled for tomorrow at Chibuku Stadium in Chitungwiza has been postponed. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.

The rally was supposed to feature the party’s leader, Nelson Chamisa, who was scheduled to discuss important topics such as recent elections and court decisions related to political issues. The new date for the rally has not been announced yet.

More Pindula News

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel

Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

Nelson Chamisa

4 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback