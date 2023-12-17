CCC Postpones Chitungwiza Rally
Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has postponed its rally that was slated for Sunday in Chitungwiza.
In a statement seen by Pindula News, the party did not provide any specific reasons for the postponement but apologised for any inconvenience caused. The party said:
We would like to inform you that our Rally which was scheduled for tomorrow at Chibuku Stadium in Chitungwiza has been postponed. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.Feedback
The rally was supposed to feature the party’s leader, Nelson Chamisa, who was scheduled to discuss important topics such as recent elections and court decisions related to political issues. The new date for the rally has not been announced yet.
