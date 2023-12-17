Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu Challenges Withdrawal Of His Retirement Benefits

7 minutes ago Sun, 17 Dec 2023 10:25:08 GMT

Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu has taken legal action to challenge the withdrawal of his retirement benefits after his return to active politics. Last month, Lungu lost his retirement benefits and privileges, including his office, staff, security, and government vehicles. In court documents, Lungu argues that the government’s decision violates his fundamental rights, claiming that other former public officeholders who retired did not face the same restrictions. However, the Attorney General of Zambia, Mulilo Kabesha, rejected Lungu’s plea, stating that reinstating his benefits while he is actively involved in politics would go against the law, BBC News reported.

Zambia’s government withdrew Lungu’s retirement benefits and privileges in November after he announced his return to politics. Under Zambian law, former presidents who engage in politics again lose their benefits. These benefits include security officers, a diplomatic passport, state cars, a furnished house, medical insurance, funeral expenses, and immunity from prosecution. The government spokesperson explained that Lungu would now be treated like any other senior citizen of the country, with equality under the law.

Lungu’s decision to return to politics is seen as an attempt to capitalize on dissatisfaction with the current economic situation under President Hakainde Hichilema. Lungu aims to contest the 2026 presidential race, and his comeback is expected to be a contentious and closely fought affair. It remains uncertain whether his immunity from prosecution will be removed. In the past, Zambia’s Parliament has revoked immunity for two former presidents, Frederick Chiluba in 2002 and Rupiah Banda in 2013.

