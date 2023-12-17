Iran Cancel Visa Requirements For Visitors From Zimbabwe And Several Other Countries
The Iranian Cabinet, under the leadership of Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami, has decided to unilaterally cancel visa requirements for visitors from Zimbabwe and several other countries. This move is part of Iran’s efforts to boost tourism and attract more visitors from around the world. Zarghami believes that by promoting tourism, Iran can counter negative campaigns and perceptions of the country, which he refers to as “Iranophobia.”
In addition to Zimbabwe, Iran has also waived visa requirements for 32 other countries, including India, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Malaysia, and Brazil. This broad visa waiver program aims to make Iran more accessible and attractive to tourists from diverse regions, IOL reported.
Other countries in the region, such as Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, have also recently waived visa requirements for visitors from India. This reflects the growing popularity of outbound tourism from India and the efforts of various nations to tap into this market.
The decision to waive visa requirements for these countries is a significant step towards increasing tourism in Iran. According to recent statistics, the number of foreign arrivals in Iran has already seen a significant increase, reaching 4.4 million during the first eight months of the current Iranian year. This represents a 48.5% growth compared to the same period last year. The visa waiver program is expected to further boost these numbers and contribute to the growth of Iran’s tourism industry.
By attracting more visitors from around the world, Iran hopes to showcase its rich cultural heritage, historical sites, and natural beauty. The country has a lot to offer to tourists, with attractions such as the ancient city of Persepolis, the stunning landscapes of Isfahan, and the vibrant capital city of Tehran. By making visa requirements more accessible, Iran aims to position itself as a desirable destination for travellers seeking unique experiences.
