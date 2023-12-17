Iran Cancel Visa Requirements For Visitors From Zimbabwe And Several Other Countries

5 minutes ago Sun, 17 Dec 2023 08:58:46 GMT

The Iranian Cabinet, under the leadership of Minister Ezzatollah Zarghami, has decided to unilaterally cancel visa requirements for visitors from Zimbabwe and several other countries. This move is part of Iran’s efforts to boost tourism and attract more visitors from around the world. Zarghami believes that by promoting tourism, Iran can counter negative campaigns and perceptions of the country, which he refers to as “Iranophobia.”

In addition to Zimbabwe, Iran has also waived visa requirements for 32 other countries, including India, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Malaysia, and Brazil. This broad visa waiver program aims to make Iran more accessible and attractive to tourists from diverse regions, IOL reported.

Other countries in the region, such as Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, have also recently waived visa requirements for visitors from India. This reflects the growing popularity of outbound tourism from India and the efforts of various nations to tap into this market.

