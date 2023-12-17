Zahara Music Contract Dispute: How Record Labels Work With Artistes

Record companies primarily make money from record sales, not from artist bookings or performances. Artist bookings are usually handled by the artist’s manager, who earns a percentage from the artist’s earnings. The record company profits from album sales and ticket sales from performances. In South Africa, it has become common for record companies to also manage artists, which can create conflicts of interest. However, regardless of the management arrangement, the manager should not take more than 15% of the artist’s income from public performances.

DJ Sbu and TK, co-founders of TS Records, have stated that they do not owe Zahara anything according to the contracts and obligations in the music industry. DJ Sbu revealed that in 1999, he was offered a contract by BULA Music but chose not to sign it. Instead, the contract was given to Lundi Tyamara, who unfortunately died in poverty. DJ Sbu told IOL that record labels invest a significant amount of money in making an artist successful, covering various expenses. Artists are often required to pay back these investments before making any money from album sales. DJ Sbu had to choose between fame and financial stability, and he chose to continue his studies.

Similarly, TS Records invested a lot of money upfront in Zahara’s debut album, taking on the financial risk. It is standard practice for the record label to recoup its investment first before the artist receives any profits. This information is clearly stated in the contracts artists sign. Therefore, DJ Sbu and TK argue that they do not owe Zahara anything because they fulfilled their contractual obligations. DJ Sbu uses the analogy of a contract with a company like PnP – if you sign a contract with them, you cannot complain when they make billions in profit and you only receive what is specified in the contract.

Contractual disagreements have also happened in Zimbabwe which makes education crucial for artists to understand the administrative and legal aspects of the music industry. Artists should have knowledgeable professionals, such as entertainment lawyers, to guide them through contracts and protect their interests.

