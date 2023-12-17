Zimbabwe Likely To Be Accepted Back Into Commonwealth - Minister Shava

Speaking to NewsDay on the sidelines of the handover ceremony of a training institute for diplomats, Shava said:

Those ones, they will always be ranting whenever they feel that their allies are losing ground. We have not done anything to the opposition except to present ourselves and them to the people and when the Americans look at the loss of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in terms of elections then they think that somebody is playing tricks.

No one is playing tricks. It is just that the people have a preference for Zanu PF and they have been voting for Zanu PF in this regard. So that cry that they want to punish people who are preventing ‘democracy’, their democracy to take place is their own cry. It is not our cry.

We have been engaging with certain countries in the Commonwealth. We had a lot of meetings with the Commonwealth secretariat and their last visit sometime this year.

We are hoping in the course of early 2024 or mid-2024 we should get an answer. Rwanda indicated to us that Zimbabwe may be accepted back to the Commonwealth before the next CHOGM.