ZIMRA Deploys Extra Staff And Increases Use Of ICT Systems To Handle Anticipated Traffic Surge
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has deployed extra staff and increased the use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) systems to handle the anticipated surge in travellers and vehicles.
In the past, ZIMRA’s ICT systems have been blamed for delays in processing cargo, vehicles, and travellers during peak periods. However, this time, ZIMRA states that it has addressed these issues and is confident in its ability to handle the traffic flow effectively. The Beitbridge Border Post typically clears around 30,000 travellers, 3,000 private cars, and 300 buses during peak periods. Said the tax collector:
As we approach the festive season, Zimra has put in place a number of strategies including deploying additional staff numbers by 15 December 2023.Feedback
All leave days for Beitbridge staff have been suspended to ensure all staff members are at work and beef up the shifts.
Additional laptops and printers have been secured to ensure all possible service counters are adequately manned. A service kiosk manned by ICT personnel will be available for clients to use.
In addition, computer equipment will also be available to clients to register their electronic Temporary Import Permits (TIP) for those driving foreign vehicles.
ZIMRA is encouraging travellers to complete the TIP application process in advance, from the comfort of their homes. The authority has also made free Wi-Fi available for those who need it to comply with border clearance procedures. Travellers are advised to ensure they have all necessary vehicle documents and invoices for any goods they may have purchased. ZIMRA recommends downloading declaration forms and declaring goods in advance to expedite the processing of TIPs upon arrival at the border post.
ZIMRA emphasised that there should be no payment for the services rendered, and if any payments are made to officials, clients should insist on receiving a payment receipt.
