Over 60 Migrants Including Women And Children Die In A Shipwreck Off The Coast Of Libya
At least 61 migrants, including women and children, died in a devastating shipwreck off the coast of Libya, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya. The incident occurred on a dangerous migration route in the central Mediterranean, which remains one of the most dangerous in the world, Reuters reported. Survivors reported that the boat, carrying approximately 86 people, had departed from Zwara, a city in Libya located about 110 kilometers (68 miles) from the capital city of Tripoli.
This year has seen multiple deadly incidents along this route. In June, a fishing boat packed with hundreds of migrants sank off Greece after leaving Tobruk, Libya. The journey, intended to reach Italy, resulted in 78 deaths, while the fate of 518 others remains unknown, as per an IOM report. Drowning has been identified as the primary cause of death on migration routes worldwide during the first half of 2023, with a staggering 2,200 recorded fatalities.
The IOM report further revealed that the central Mediterranean route was the deadliest, accounting for a total of 1,727 deaths and disappearances along its shores during the same period. Most of these tragic incidents occurred in Tunisia, followed by Libya. However, the actual numbers are believed to be higher, as the figures provided by the IOM likely underestimate the true scale of the crisis.
The situation in Italy has been particularly severe, with sea migrant arrivals nearly doubling in 2023 compared to the same period last year. Approximately 140,000 people have arrived on Italian shores, with the majority originating from Tunisia. The small Italian island of Lampedusa has been overwhelmed by the influx of migrants.
In response to these challenges, the European Union and Tunisia signed a “strategic partnership” agreement in July, aiming to combat human traffickers and strengthen sea borders. Additionally, Britain and Italy have announced plans to jointly finance the repatriation of migrants stranded in Tunisia, although the exact amount of funding has not been disclosed.
