Over 60 Migrants Including Women And Children Die In A Shipwreck Off The Coast Of Libya

Mon, 18 Dec 2023 10:01:33 GMT

At least 61 migrants, including women and children, died in a devastating shipwreck off the coast of Libya, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Libya. The incident occurred on a dangerous migration route in the central Mediterranean, which remains one of the most dangerous in the world, Reuters reported. Survivors reported that the boat, carrying approximately 86 people, had departed from Zwara, a city in Libya located about 110 kilometers (68 miles) from the capital city of Tripoli.

This year has seen multiple deadly incidents along this route. In June, a fishing boat packed with hundreds of migrants sank off Greece after leaving Tobruk, Libya. The journey, intended to reach Italy, resulted in 78 deaths, while the fate of 518 others remains unknown, as per an IOM report. Drowning has been identified as the primary cause of death on migration routes worldwide during the first half of 2023, with a staggering 2,200 recorded fatalities.

The IOM report further revealed that the central Mediterranean route was the deadliest, accounting for a total of 1,727 deaths and disappearances along its shores during the same period. Most of these tragic incidents occurred in Tunisia, followed by Libya. However, the actual numbers are believed to be higher, as the figures provided by the IOM likely underestimate the true scale of the crisis.

