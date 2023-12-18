UEFA Champions League Last-16 Draw Results
The UEFA Champions League last-16 draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland. The draw is a long process, with group winners being seeded and drawn against unseeded teams who finished second in other groups. Teams from the same country and those who were in the same group cannot be drawn together.
Seeded teams include Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Real Sociedad. Unseeded teams include Copenhagen, Inter Milan, Lazio, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Paris St-Germain, Porto, and PSV Eindhoven.
Reigning champions, Manchester City, will face FC Copenhagen, the lowest-ranked club remaining in the competition. Below is the full list:
- FC Porto v Arsenal
- Napoli v Barcelona
- Paris St-Germain v Real Sociedad
- Inter Milan v Atletico Madrid
- PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund
- Lazio v Bayern Munich
- FC Copenhagen v Manchester City
- RB Leipzig v Real Madrid
The first legs of the last 16 will be played on 13-14 and 20-21 February, with the second legs on 5-6 and 12-13 March. The draws for the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be done together on 15 March. The final will be held at Wembley on 1 June.
