UEFA Champions League Last-16 Draw Results

5 minutes ago Mon, 18 Dec 2023 11:54:08 GMT

The UEFA Champions League last-16 draw took place in Nyon, Switzerland. The draw is a long process, with group winners being seeded and drawn against unseeded teams who finished second in other groups. Teams from the same country and those who were in the same group cannot be drawn together.

Seeded teams include Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Real Sociedad. Unseeded teams include Copenhagen, Inter Milan, Lazio, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Paris St-Germain, Porto, and PSV Eindhoven.

Reigning champions, Manchester City, will face FC Copenhagen, the lowest-ranked club remaining in the competition. Below is the full list:

