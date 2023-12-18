US President Joe Biden And First Lady Jill Biden Involved In A Car Collision
United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were involved in a car collision on Sunday night as they were leaving their campaign headquarters in Wilmington. Both of them are safe and unharmed, according to a witness from Reuters. The Bidens had just finished having a meal with members of their re-election team when the collision occurred.
The collision happened when a silver sedan, bearing Delaware license plates, collided with one of the motorcade SUVs that was part of the President’s security detail. The impact caused damage to the sedan’s bumper. Secret service agents quickly surrounded the sedan and detained the driver, who had his hands raised in surrender.
Television footage captured the moment when the Secret Service agents escorted President Biden to his car after the collision. Following the incident, the Bidens safely returned to their home in Wilmington.
The exact details of how the collision occurred are yet to be determined.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
- Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Biker Crashes And Dies In Motorcade Accident
- First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa Sends Condolence Message As Four OPC Staff Members Die In Accident
This is not the first time that Joe Biden has been involved in an accident. In 2010, when he was the Vice President, his motorcade was involved in a crash during the Vancouver Olympics. Two people, including former gold medal skater Peggy Fleming, suffered minor injuries in the three-vehicle collision. Biden’s limousine was not part of the accident, and he continued without any issues to watch the U.S. women’s ice hockey team play against China.
The cause of the accident had not been determined at the time, but it may have been due to slippery road conditions, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Peggy Fleming, who won a gold medal in the 1968 Olympics, and Vonetta Flowers, a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. women’s bobsleigh team in 2002, were taken to the hospital for a check-up but were quickly released, as confirmed by the White House.