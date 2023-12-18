US President Joe Biden And First Lady Jill Biden Involved In A Car Collision

8 minutes ago Mon, 18 Dec 2023 08:26:12 GMT

United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were involved in a car collision on Sunday night as they were leaving their campaign headquarters in Wilmington. Both of them are safe and unharmed, according to a witness from Reuters. The Bidens had just finished having a meal with members of their re-election team when the collision occurred.

The collision happened when a silver sedan, bearing Delaware license plates, collided with one of the motorcade SUVs that was part of the President’s security detail. The impact caused damage to the sedan’s bumper. Secret service agents quickly surrounded the sedan and detained the driver, who had his hands raised in surrender.

Television footage captured the moment when the Secret Service agents escorted President Biden to his car after the collision. Following the incident, the Bidens safely returned to their home in Wilmington.

Feedback