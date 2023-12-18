Zimbabwe Plans To Procure Over 1,000 Buses In 2 Years - Finance Minister Ncube

I have emphasised to my Permanent Secretary, Mr George Guvamatanga and the Zupco executives that some of these buses need to be green buses; we need some buses that use batteries. We must show that we also need some progress as a nation. We need some green buses; I think they have committed to 50 at least, that will run on batteries.

Zimbabwe’s public transport system has suffered from years of collapse. Corruption and mismanagement contributed to the decline of the sector. The popularity of kombis, which offered door-to-door services also contributed to the decline in the use of government-owned buses. In recent years, the government has been working to revive the state-owned ZUPCO buses to address the chaos caused by kombis.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Tags

Leave a Comment