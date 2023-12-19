30 Drug Barons, Suppliers Convicted And Sentenced - Police
Statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on drug barons and suppliers who were convicted by the courts:
Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s statement released on 12th December 2023 which named and shamed drug lords and suppliers. Police names and shames the listed 30 drug barons and suppliers who were convicted by the courts:-
- Bonface Mufundisi (26) of Chidhindi Village, Bikita, for possession of 95 sachets of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment.
- Joseph Muleya (23) of Domba Village, Matibe, Beitbridge, for possession of one twist of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay a US$30.00 fine or 15 days imprisonment.
- Nyaradzai Chapfuma of Industrial Site, Beitbridge for smoking dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$250.00 or 38 days imprisonment.
- Tinashe Murenzwi (24) of Nyahuni Village, Mangwende, Murewa, for possession of 5.328 kilogrammes of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 60 months imprisonment.
- Honest Ndlovu (22) of Cowdray Park, Bulawayo for unlawful possession of 50 X 100 ml Broncleer Cough Syrup, 5 mg Codeine Phosphate and 48 X 100 ml Benylin Cough Syrup. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$ 600.00 or four months imprisonment.
- Linda Sibanda (32) of Dulibadzimu, Beitbridge, for possession of one sachet of Chrystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to three months imprisonment.
- Kirit Ndlovu (24) of Njube, Bulawayo, for unlawful possession of 7 X 100mls Broncleer Cough Syrup. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.
- Maxwell Nkomo (46) of J.M. Nkomo Compound, Bulawayo, for the cultivation of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to three months imprisonment.
- Jera Phera (48) of Main Street Cement Side, Queenspark, Bulawayo, for unlawful possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 210 hours of community service.
- Evans Dube (32) of Entumbane, Bulawayo, for possession of 61 X 100ml of Broncleer Cough Syrup. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$400 or four months imprisonment.
- Agnes Nkoma (45) of New Lobengula, Bulawayo for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to perform 140 hours of community service.
- Witness Tinarwo (38) of New Lobengula, Bulawayo, for unlawful possession of dagga and Crystal Meth. The suspect was sentenced and convicted to perform 840 hours of community service.
- Cleopas Moyo (21) of Pumula South, Bulawayo, for possession of Broncleer and Adcosalterpain. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$400 or 12 months imprisonment.
- Nomagugu Ntini (38) of New Lobengula, Bulawayo, for cultivation of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.
- Lindiwe Mlanga (25) of no fixed abode in Pumula, Bulawayo, for possession of Khat. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$50.00 or 120 days imprisonment.
- Onita Dube (31) of Churchil Road, Bellevue, Bulawayo for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay a US$400 fine or six months imprisonment.
- Justice Marima of Old Lobengula, Bulawayo for possession of dagga and Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay a US$200 fine or three months imprisonment.
- Nokutula Sibanda of no fixed abode in Pumula, Bulawayo, for possession of Khat. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$100.00 fine or one month imprisonment.
- Michael Nkoma (20) of Nkulumane 5, Bulawayo, for possession of dagga. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to twelve months imprisonment.
- Albert Taruza (23) of Glen Norah A, Harare, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to twelve months imprisonment.
- Lucky Manda (31) of Windsor Ruwa, Harare, for possession of Unspecified Medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to twelve months imprisonment.
- Triumph Kaseke (26) of Windsor, Ruwa, Harare, for possession of Unspecified Medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to twelve months imprisonment.
- Pride Isaac Mashamba (29) of Granary Diamond Area, Harare, for possession of Cocaine. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to twelve months imprisonment.
- Babra Murota (30) of Zihute Village, Mangwende, Murewa, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to eight months imprisonment.
- Shamiso Zuse (25) of Borrowdale Race Course Squatter Camp, Harare, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to nine months imprisonment.
- Sarah Watungwa (48) of Nehanda, Dzivarasekwa Extension Harare, for possession of Unspecified Medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to ten months imprisonment.
- Kudakwashe Mudimu (28) of Unit L extension, Chitungwiza for possession of Unspecified Medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$100.00 or two months imprisonment.
- Tarusenga Mandava (42) of Kuwadzana 8, Harare, for possession of Unspecified Medicines. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to pay US$100 or three months imprisonment.
- Shamaine Haiza (25) of 109 Crescent, Glen View 8, Harare, for possession of Crystal Meth. The suspect was sentenced and convicted to 8 months imprisonment.
- Alpha Ngonidzashe (19) of Damafalls, Ruwa, for possession of Chrystal Meth. The suspect was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that through the National Committee on the Elimination of Drugs and Substance Abuse, it will continue naming and shaming drug barons and suppliers in any part of the country.Feedback
The public is urged to continue forwarding information regarding drug barons and suppliers through the National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197.
