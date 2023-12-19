Chamisa In Bid To Reclaim Face Picture From Tshabangu

In a letter addressed to ZEC, Chamisa through his lawyers said the use of party symbols by individuals whom he did not authorise is illegal. He wrote:

We act for and on behalf of Advocate Nelson Chamisa, at whose instance we write. Kindly note our professional interest.

Our client is the president of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change political party formed on 22 January 2022.

We are advised that in June 2023, he gave consent to specific candidates from the political party he leads, to use his face image as a logo in the harmonized elections held between 23 and 24 August 2023.

Those who were granted permission to use the image of his face had their nomination papers, as more fully appear in your records, signed by the names appearing in a letter dated 15 June 2023 and received by yourselves on the same day.

A copy of the said letter is attached hereto for your case of reference.

We are advised that some individuals, other than the individuals mentioned above, have resorted to misappropriation of the image of our client’s face for purposes of misrepresenting and misleading the electorate. We advise that this is illegal.