Harare Community Repairs Police Vehicle

Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation chairperson Samson Nhanhanga donated a speaker to be attached to the vehicle for the awareness campaigns.

Taffy1 Automobile director, Tafadzwa Jakarasi, pledged to keep the vehicle roadworthy. He said:

We feel blessed to partner with the police in fighting crime. We will make sure the vehicle remains on the road by repairing and servicing it. Ukabirwa mota unokungura kuti dai police yaisa maroadblocks kwese kwese, zvino hatidi kuti tizowona kukosha kwavo tabirwa.

Commissioner Tembo commended the Harare Community Liaison Committee (CLC) for working closely with the police in fighting crime. He said:

I, and all the district commanders, were surprised by the efforts shown by CLC. Last month, Safeguard donated a vehicle to Braeside Police Station and Avondale Police Station also received a commuter omnibus and today we are seeing the other works of CLC. If the community continues to partner with us in fighting crime like this, I promise that there will be a big decline in the crime rate. This vehicle will start to work tomorrow in Mbare where we will be meeting travellers. Thank you very much for this donation, we will make sure it is put to good use.

In October 2023, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe expressed concern over the lack of adequate resources for the ZRP.

Essential resources that are in short supply include vehicles which are crucial for patrolling, responding to emergencies, and maintaining law and order, fuel, and proper equipment, communication devices, and protective gear which are vital for effective policing.

