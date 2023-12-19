Mkwananzi Explains Why Recalled Members Filed Nomination Papers As CCC Candidates

We are pleased to announce that our candidates have successfully filed to contest in the upcoming by-elections.

There is no doubt that we will romp to victory once again. This is because we already won those seats which the regime seeks to reverse using unorthodox means.

There is a misconstrued narrative that our candidates should have contested as independent because of the court order that barred 9 of our parliamentary candidates on the 9th of December 2023.

This is a false narrative. We appealed against that Judgement which we believe was grossly misdirected.

The effect of our appeal is that that order has been suspended pending the determination of our appeal by the Supreme Court.

We have appealed against all judgements that have been made thus far. The effect of our appeals is therefore that all the Judgements are of no effect. They have been suspended pending a determination of the Supreme Court.

We have written to ZEC reminding them of the official signatories seconded by the party in the August harmonised elections and advising them that there are no changes as to those signatories.

In the same vein, we have implored ZEC not to accept or be complicit in the unauthorised use of Nelson Chamisa’s face and our intention to sue anyone using or in complicit in the unauthorised use of our brand manuals.

To conclude, we reiterate that there’s only one CCC led by Nelson Chamisa which is the sole sponsor of CCC candidates in the August 2023 harmonised elections as well as in the controversial by-elections arising out of illegal and senseless recalls.