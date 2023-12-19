Recalled CCC Candidate Says To Participate In By-elections As An Independent

7 minutes ago Tue, 19 Dec 2023 07:52:49 GMT

Recalled Seke Member of Parliament Willard Tapfumanei Madzimbamuto says he will seek to reclaim his seat in the by-elections as an independent candidate.

Madzimbamuto is among more than a dozen Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) MPs recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu since October 2023.

Tshabangu, who claims to be CCC’s interim secretary general, justified the recalls of the elected representatives saying they had ceased to be members of the party.

