Recalled CCC Members To Contest 03 February By-elections

6 minutes ago Tue, 19 Dec 2023 13:54:30 GMT

Recalled Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) Members of Parliament on Monday, 18 December successfully filed their nomination papers ahead of by-elections set for 03 February 2024.

Six parliamentary seats will be up for grabs after the incumbent legislators, all from CCC, were recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the party’s interim secretary-general.

CCC Ward 9 councillor Donaldson Mabutho said he filed nomination papers on behalf of party deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba to contest for the Pelandaba-Tshabalala seat in Bulawayo.

