Recalled CCC Members To Contest 03 February By-elections
Recalled Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) Members of Parliament on Monday, 18 December successfully filed their nomination papers ahead of by-elections set for 03 February 2024.
Six parliamentary seats will be up for grabs after the incumbent legislators, all from CCC, were recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the party’s interim secretary-general.
CCC Ward 9 councillor Donaldson Mabutho said he filed nomination papers on behalf of party deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba to contest for the Pelandaba-Tshabalala seat in Bulawayo.
In the run-up to the 09 December by-elections, Tshabangu blocked recalled CCC members from contesting on the party ticket, saying they had been expelled from CCC.
By-elections will also be held in Goromonzi South, Seke, Chegutu West, Zvimba East and Mkoba.
NewsDay reported Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chief elections officer, Utloile Silaigwana, as saying they were now preparing for the by-elections. Said Silaigwana:
Since we have had more than one candidate successfully filing their papers we will proceed with the elections next year.
We are happy to say we never had any challenges, every[thing] ran smooth[ly].
We also urge politicians and party supporters to embark on peaceful campaigns.
Everyone has a responsibility to keep the peace during this period.
Below is the list of the parliamentary by-election candidates nominated yesterday:
Chegutu West Constituency
- Konjana Gift Machoka, CCC
- Admore Chivero, Independent
- Wellington Shakemore Timburwa, ZANU PF
Goromonzi South Constituency
- Rueben Chikudo, CCC
- Stephen Chatiza, CCC
- Washington Zhanda, ZANU PF
Mkoba North Constituency
- Amos Chibaya, CCC
- Patrick Tayiya, Democratic Party
- Edgar Ncube, ZANU PF
Pelandaba-Tshabalala Constituency
- Abraham Yona Nkomo, DOP
- Gift Siziva, CCC
- Moreblessing Tembo, CCC
- Joseph Tshuma, ZANU PF
Seke Constituency
- Everisto Chisi, CCC
- Willard Madzimbamuto, Independent.
- Munyaradzi Kashambe, ZANU PF
Zvimba East Constituency
- Agrippa Alberito, CCC
- Oliver Mutasa, Independent
- Kudakwashe Mananzva, ZANU PF
More: Pindula News