RwandAir Plane Tyre Burst Disrupts Flights At RGM Airport

On 18 December 2023, RwandAir flight (WB110) with 65 passengers and 8 crew members en route to Cape Town experienced a tyre burst during take-off run at 1245hrs resulting in a temporary disruption of service on the runway.

We are pleased to report that there were no injuries recorded as a result of this incident.

The safety and well-being of all passengers and crew members are of utmost importance to us, and we commend the swift response and professionalism of the RwandAir crew and Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Services in ensuring their safety.

The incident was resolved at 1510hrs, and we confirm that the runway has been cleared and normal operations have now resumed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

We extend our gratitude to all involved parties, including the RwandAir and Air Zimbabwe team, for their cooperation and assistance in swiftly resolving the situation.

ACZ would like to reaffirm to the public that the R. G. Mugabe International Airport has a state-of-the-art newly rehabilitated runway that meets all international safety standards and requirements.

Safety remains our top priority, and we are committed to optimising the customer’s travel experience through sustainable development and management of quality airports.

We apologize for any inconvenience caused to passengers and airlines due to the temporary disruption of service.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this period of disrupted service.

The runway could not be used from 12:45 PM to 3:10 PM and some airlines scheduled to land at the airport had to wait or divert to Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo.

The causes of aircraft tyre bursts include underinflation or overinflation, and takeoff and landing strain.

Despite the ACZ declaring that the RGM Airport has a newly rehabilitated runway that meets all international safety standards, Zimbabwe’s infrastructure, especially roads and railway lines, is in a deplorable state.

The Government, through the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (ZINARA), collects millions of dollars every year in the form of tollgate fees, the country’s roads are littered with potholes, making most of the highways death traps.

