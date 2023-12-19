Silent Killer Is A Drug Addict, Claims Former Manager

I am afraid that if I tell you the real issues, it will further affect his career as fans and promoters will know the real Silent Killer.

So, I just decided to put it lightly so that I don’t cause despondency in various quarters.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Silent Killer has been trending for the good part of 2023 and he even flew to the United Kingdom, at the end of October, for several shows before heading to South Africa.

Drug and substance abuse is a significant concern among Zimbabwean adolescents and young people.

According to an October 2023 UNICEF report, one of the most severe public health and socio-pathological threats facing adolescents and young people is substance abuse, which long-term impacts their well-being and future.

The report says risky and escalating behaviour by adolescents and young people includes drug and alcohol abuse and unprotected sexual practices.

The causes of drug and substance abuse in Zimbabwe include peer pressure, the breakdown of family support, limited knowledge and availability and social influence.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment