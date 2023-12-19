UPDATE: 3 People "Burnt To Ashes" As Horrific Head-on Collision Claims 9 Lives

As a result of the accident, one of the vehicles caught fire resulting in three victims being burnt to ashes beyond recognition.

The bodies of the victims were taken to the Concession Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, three people were killed when a Sino truck with three passengers on board was involved in a head-on collision with a DAF truck with one passenger on board at the 50-kilometre peg along Mutare Juliasdale Road on 17th December 2023 at around 1500 hours.

As a result of the collision, the DAF truck swerved to the left resulting in the truck colliding with a motorbike with no passenger on board. Subsequently, the motorbike rider was trapped underneath the DAF truck.

Two victims were identified by their next of kin as listed:

Patience Muzarerawetu a female adult of Wattle Company.

Garikayi Charamba, a male adult of Watsomba Business Centre.

The other victim has not yet been identified by next of kin.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges drivers to observe stipulated speed limits and be exemplary on the roads. Above all, motorists are implored to avoid travelling at night.

More: Pindula News

