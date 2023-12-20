Hwende "Confirms" Fallout Between Chamisa And Biti, Ncube, Sikhala
Former MDC Alliance Secretary General Chalton Hwende has suggested that Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has fallen out with his former deputies Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti and vice chairman Job Sikhala.
Chamisa’s loyalists who are active on social media platforms accuse Ncube and Biti of working with Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be Interim Secretary General, to recall CCC MPs, Senators and councillors.
Reports suggest that there is friction between Chamisa and his former colleagues who all believe he deliberately shut them out of the party and replaced their experience with student activists.
Posting on X, Hwende urged Chamisa to work together with Biti, Sikhala and Ncube as well as civil society leaders. He wrote:
President Chamisa is the best foot forward to remove ZANU PF. Anyone who thinks otherwise is making a mistake, he represents the millions who have a national grievance with ZANU PF.
He needs a conversation with Biti, Sikhala and Ncube. They must work together and jointly broaden their alliance to include key opposition and civic society leaders.
We need a broad-based democratic movement behind Chamisa to win against ZANU PF.
Ncube recently stated that the MDC Alliance was rebranded to CCC in January 2022 and its structures should be kept.
However, Chamisa who is the only figure in CCC with a position as “Change Champion in Chief”, together with party spokespersons Promise Mkhwananzi and Gif Siziva, insists the movement is a new party with no links with the MDC Alliance.
