Hwende "Confirms" Fallout Between Chamisa And Biti, Ncube, Sikhala

4 minutes ago Wed, 20 Dec 2023 06:52:00 GMT

Former MDC Alliance Secretary General Chalton Hwende has suggested that Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has fallen out with his former deputies Welshman Ncube, Tendai Biti and vice chairman Job Sikhala.

Chamisa’s loyalists who are active on social media platforms accuse Ncube and Biti of working with Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be Interim Secretary General, to recall CCC MPs, Senators and councillors.

Reports suggest that there is friction between Chamisa and his former colleagues who all believe he deliberately shut them out of the party and replaced their experience with student activists.

Feedback