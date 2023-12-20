Imprisonment Won’t Silence Me - Ngarivhume

You will see even more of that, I do it because I believe this is the right thing. We fight for our country because that is our heritage. Zimbabwe is our heritage and we have no other heritage except Zimbabwe. If we do not speak out, it will be wrong. Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v Look at Zimbabwe, such an endowed country with mineral resources. We have all the minerals that you can think of. One of the books that I read when I was in prison details the mineral resources found in this country, they run into hundreds. There is no reason absolutely why Zimbabwe would be this poor. What has happened to all these mineral resources?

Ngarivhume said that during his time in prison, he met the president of the Zimbabwe Miners’ Federation, Henrietta Rushwaya, who is reportedly a niece of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Rushwaya had been convicted of trying to smuggle six kilogrammes of gold via the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Ngarivhume questioned how Rushwaya was later given a wholly suspended five-year custodial sentence and fined US$5 000 for the crime. He said:

When I was inside I had an opportunity to speak to Henrietta Rushwaya convicted of trying to smuggle 6kg of gold. Of course, she was given a wholly suspended sentence. She came out ahead of me and Job and, amazingly, you would understand how much gold is moving and changing hands in this country. So there is no reason why we should be in this position as a country and that we speak out against it. It’s the corruption, bad leadership, bad governance. When people loot a country from 1980 without even feeling and deciding that you need to allow the country to grow and prosper, it is startling. That is unacceptable and someone needs to speak out and we will do that. This is not personal, our fight is not personal against ED (President Emmerson Mnangagwa) or against ZANU PF as an organisation. It is based on principle, to say we have to do the right thing for our country. If we do not do the right thing, then someone needs to speak up. That is what we are doing.

Ngarivhume was convicted of public violence incitement charges by Harare magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka on 27 April 2023, after a full trial that lasted almost three years.

The following day, Chakanyuka sentenced Ngarivhume to 48 months imprisonment, with 12 months conditionally set aside.

On 11 December 2023, Ngarivhume was acquitted on appeal by High Court judges Pisirayi Kwenda and Fatima Maxwell after spending eight months in prison.

The judges said no evidence was produced to prove he owned the X (Twitter) account that had allegedly incited violence resulting in his arrest and conviction by Magistrate Chakanyuka in May.

