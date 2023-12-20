Tshabangu Threatens To Punish CCC MPs For Singing In Parliament

Tshabangu filed a court application to prevent Kufahakutizwi and the other eight MPs he recalled in October to be barred from participating in the by-elections. The High Court granted his application.

Speaking to ZBC News, Tshabangu said some CCC legislators needed to be “put in line”. He said:

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

It’s uncalled for and we will certainly be engaging Parliament. We know what is lacking in Parliament is leadership and we will be engaging the Parliament caucas. I’m sure a few individuals need to be put into line because they believe Parliament is still the fighting space where you can throw stones.

Police were called to force the CCC MPs out of the Parliament building after they sang in protest.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, also barred the ejected lawmakers from the next four sittings for “unparliamentary behaviour”.

Tshabangu has been receiving favourable coverage by State media since he started recalling CCC’s representatives from Parliament and councils.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and his supporters claim Tshabangu is an imposter working with ZANU PF to destroy opposition in Zimbabwe.

Tshabangu has rejected the claims and recently claimed he is on speaking terms with Chamisa.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment