4 minutes ago Wed, 20 Dec 2023 15:13:03 GMT

Zimbabwean gospel singer, Eric Moyo has died. Reports suggest that Moyo succumbed to a brain bleed after collapsing on stage during a performance with Joyous Celebration in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha), South Africa.

Moyo reportedly passed away on Wednesday morning at a hospital in Gqeberha. He was 41 years old.

More details to follow…

Feedback