Dave Houghton Has Resigned As Zimbabwe Senior Men's National Cricket Team Head Coach

ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani acknowledged Houghton’s contribution and regretted that he felt the changeroom needed a change. He said:

Dave will always be a legend of our game and it is with regret that he felt the changeroom needed a new voice.

While the past few months have been disappointing as we failed to qualify for both the 50-over World Cup and the T20 World Cup, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past year to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

Dave leaves the team with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts and we are looking forward to working with him in a different role as we seek to change our on-field fortunes.