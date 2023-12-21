Dave Houghton Has Resigned As Zimbabwe Senior Men's National Cricket Team Head Coach
Dave Houghton has resigned as the Head Coach of the Zimbabwe Senior Men’s National Cricket Team. He will remain with the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Board in a different role, Zim Cricket reported. Houghton submitted his resignation letter before the board meeting, where they were going to discuss Zimbabwe’s failure to qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Houghton felt that after 18 months in charge, he had “lost the changeroom” and believed a new voice was needed to lead the team. The resignation came after Zimbabwe’s loss in a limited-overs series against Ireland. He said in a statement:
I have always had Zimbabwe cricket at heart and, though my coaching of the national team comes to an end, I would love to be involved in other areas.
The talent base in Zimbabwe is enormous. How we move players from talented to performing well on the international stage is a great project to be involved in.Feedback
ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani acknowledged Houghton’s contribution and regretted that he felt the changeroom needed a change. He said:
Dave will always be a legend of our game and it is with regret that he felt the changeroom needed a new voice.
While the past few months have been disappointing as we failed to qualify for both the 50-over World Cup and the T20 World Cup, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past year to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.
Dave leaves the team with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts and we are looking forward to working with him in a different role as we seek to change our on-field fortunes.
With Houghton’s departure, an interim technical team will be appointed to oversee Zimbabwe’s upcoming tour to Sri Lanka in January. The ZC Board also formed a three-member committee to investigate the team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup and to review the cricket affairs structure of the organization. The committee, whose other members are Mr Godfrey Nyadongo and Mr Blessing Ngondo, has been given three weeks to complete its tasks.
