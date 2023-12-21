"Pius Jamba's Sentence For Killing Moreblessing Ali Is Almost Equivalent To That Of A Cattle Thief" - CCC

Ali, a CCC activist from Chitungwiza, was kidnapped and killed between May 24 and 11 June 2022. Her decomposing body was found dumped in a well in Nyatsime.

Ali’s body was found on June 11, 2022, when Mukandi’s mother noticed a strong smell coming from the decomposing body in the well. A postmortem conducted on June 14, 2022, at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare, could not determine the cause of Ali’s death. However, the forensic pathologist concluded that strangulation might have been the cause, and Ali was dismembered after her death.

Mukandi was arrested on June 16, 2022, while he was on the run in Chidamoyo, Hurungwe, in the Mashonaland West Province. He voluntarily showed the police how he kidnapped, assaulted, and killed Ali. He also led them to the scene where he dismembered her body and showed them the knife he allegedly used. Mukandi also led the police to recover Ali’s cell phone, jacket, trousers, shoes, and pants, which were presented as evidence.

