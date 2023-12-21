Police Release Names Of People Who Died In Mazowe And Harare Accidents
Zimbabwe police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Senior Paul Nyathi, has released information about the people who died in road accidents on the Harare-Mukumbura Road near Mazowe and the Harare-Bulawayo Road. According to a statement seen by Pindula News, some of the victims have not been identified yet. Read the statement:
UPDATE ON FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS IN HARARE AND MAZOWE
Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s press statement released on 18th December 2023 on a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on the 18th December 2023 at the 43-kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road in which nine people were killed whilst three others were injured.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases names of the victims who died in the accident and another road traffic accident which occurred on 15th December 2023 along Harare-Bulawayo Road near National Museum of African Liberation, Harare, where eight people were killed whilst eight others were injured.
The victims were identified by their next of kin as listed:-
Harare-Mukumbura Road
➢ Loice Kapinga (24), a female adult of Chinhango Street, Manera, Banket,
Shadreck Chigora (18), a male adult of Machiringe Primary School, Mary Mount, Rushinga,
➢ George Maforo (36), a male adult of Chinhango Street,Manera, Banket,
➢ Tanyaradzwa Gomo (5), a female juvenile of Kaunda Street Banket,
➢ Angela Kuhondo (6), a female juvenile of 24 Chinhango Street, Manera, Banket,
➢ Nyasha Faisoni (21), a female adult of Nduku Village, Mazowe.
The identification of three other victims is awaiting DNA results.
Harare —Bulawayo Road
➢ Spencer Kaseke (24), a male adult of Kuwadzana 5, Harare,
➢ Fortune Murandu (35), a female adult of Kuwadzana Extension, Harare,
➢ Letwin Shamhu (55), a female adult of Kuwadzana 3, Harare,
➢ Magada Benny (27), a male adult of new Malborough, Harare,
➢ Ruth Anderson (35), a female adult of Glen Norah, Harare,
➢ Andrena Chesure (30), Kuwadzana Phase 3, Harare and
➢ Gunguwo Principal Sam (24), a male adult of Makwasina Escrow, Zvishavane.
Nyathi said the remaining victim is yet to be identified. He also emphasized that it is important for drivers to follow the speed limits and obey traffic laws to prevent road accidents. He specifically advised drivers to avoid travelling at night because many accidents happen during that time due to poor visibility and difficulties in observing the road. The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges everyone to prioritize safety and take precautions while driving.