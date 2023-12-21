Police Release Names Of People Who Died In Mazowe And Harare Accidents

9 minutes ago Thu, 21 Dec 2023 10:13:04 GMT

Zimbabwe police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Senior Paul Nyathi, has released information about the people who died in road accidents on the Harare-Mukumbura Road near Mazowe and the Harare-Bulawayo Road. According to a statement seen by Pindula News, some of the victims have not been identified yet. Read the statement:

UPDATE ON FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS IN HARARE AND MAZOWE

Reference is made to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s press statement released on 18th December 2023 on a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on the 18th December 2023 at the 43-kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road in which nine people were killed whilst three others were injured.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police releases names of the victims who died in the accident and another road traffic accident which occurred on 15th December 2023 along Harare-Bulawayo Road near National Museum of African Liberation, Harare, where eight people were killed whilst eight others were injured.

