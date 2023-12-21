Teachers Protesting Against ZEC Over Unpaid Wages For Work During August 2023 Elections

Obert Masaraure, the leader of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, accuses ZEC of taking teachers for granted, alleging that the electoral body has made promises but failed to fulfil them.

Manuel Nyawo, the chief executive of the Zimbabwe National Teachers Union, expressed his disappointment with ZEC’s “dishonesty”. He spoke to NewsDay:

Such dishonest behaviour is uncalled for because it puts the name of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and ZANU PF into disrepute because ZEC acted on the instructions of the ZANU PF government that was and is still in power. It’s a miscarriage of justice to see teachers being abused to this extent considering that they are struggling to survive with the little earnings they are getting in the form of salaries.

ZEC frequently hires government workers as election officers. However, they are not paid in advance, which means they have to use their own money for expenses like food while carrying out their duties. Time is crucial, especially since election officers will receive their allowances in Zimbabwe dollars, which is constantly losing value.

