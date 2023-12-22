Seh Calaz: 5 Months After Elections, Things Have Worsened In Zimbabwe

7 minutes ago Fri, 22 Dec 2023 12:06:50 GMT

Zimbabwean musician Tawanda Mumanyi better known as Seh Calaz, has expressed his disappointment with the current state of affairs in Zimbabwe, five months after the 23-24 August 2023 harmonised elections. He criticises the political elites for making promises to the electorate and then disappearing to enjoy their own lives with their families.

Seh Calaz believes that these seasonal politicians will only return after five years to ask for his performance at their shows and to mobilise supporters for the next elections, without bringing any meaningful change. Seh Calaz calls on the political elites to fulfil the promises they made and address the suffering of the people.

However, he notes that speaking out against the inaction of the political elites is a dangerous thing in Zimbabwe as it is often seen as selling out. He questions the situation in which the general populace, is expected to support politicians who have not fulfilled their promises, while they struggle to make a living. He said:

