UNITY DAY: Elisabeth Valerio Has Urged Govt To "Prioritise Genuine Unity Over Political Tactics"

This unity was forged in the aftermath of the tragic events of Gukurahundi, during which over 20,000 lives were lost in Matebeleland. The signing of the peace accord served as a turning point, putting an end to the ethnic and political strife that marred our nation from 1983 to 1987. On this solemn day in our Zimbabwean calendar, we honor the memory of Gukurahundi victims, acknowledging the importance of ensuring that such atrocities have no place in our future.

As we commemorate Unity Day, UZA reaffirms its commitment to promoting peace and unity within the homes and communities where our citizens live – and across the nation. We believe that in unity lies the power to unlock the full potential of our citizens and of our country. A nation of people that stand united is resilient and capable of overcoming any challenge.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Embracing diversity in political affiliations, culture, language, race, and beliefs, we understand that unity not only ensures security and stability but also brings about numerous other benefits. Without unity, there is only conflict, hindering growth and integrity. Strength comes through unity, providing a constant source of positive motivation for development and growth. UZA commends leaders across political, community, business, and church spheres who advocate for unity, recognising its pivotal role in fostering social cohesion, stability, and economic development.

As UZA, we call upon government to prioritise genuine unity over political tactics for the sake of progress in our nation. Unity, freedom and human rights cannot exist without democracy. The containment of unrest without democracy shall not bring us peace. Authoritarian rule and the suppression of Zimbabwe’s citizens will not bring us peace – it will only lead to greater disunity.

And so today, I remind the citizens as well as the leaders of our great nation, Zimbabwe, that there is a choice before us. What will we do? Will we embrace our fellow citizens to give Unity Day a new meaning? This Unity Day, may the spirit of togetherness prevail and lead us to a brighter, more harmonious future.

Let’s Unite As we build Zimbabwe, Ngatibateneyi Tichivaka Zimbabwe, Asibambaneni Sisakha iZimbabwe

Elisabeth Valerio, President

United Zimbabwe Alliance, UZA

Unity Day in Zimbabwe is a public holiday celebrated on December 22nd each year. It commemorates the signing of the Unity Accord between ZANU-PF and PF-ZAPU on December 22, 1987. The Unity Accord brought an end to the violent political conflict that had arisen between the two parties. This day symbolises the unity and reconciliation of different political groups in Zimbabwe, fostering a sense of national cohesion and promoting peace among its people.

UZA is a political Party formed by Zimbabweans in 2021 to reclaim Zimbabwe for Zimbabweans and build a vibrant society that benefits every man, woman and child. For more information about the United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) visit their website, www.unitedzimbabwe.org or send us an email at: info@unitedzimbabwe.org

Tags

Leave a Comment