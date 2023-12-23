Harare Councillors "Defy" Chamisa During Mayoral Election

6 minutes ago Sat, 23 Dec 2023 09:26:30 GMT

Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors in Harare, who constitute the majority of councillors in the City, reportedly defied party leader Nelson Chamisa during the recent mayoral election.

Former mayor Jacob Mafume bounced back to the post after defeating Elvis Ruzani by a vote of 22 to 15.

He became the third mayor of Harare since the August 2023 elections following the recall of Ian Makone and his successor, Lovejoy Chitengu, by Sengezo Tshabangu, a CCC activist who claims to be the party’s interim secretary general.

Feedback