Harare Councillors "Defy" Chamisa During Mayoral Election
Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors in Harare, who constitute the majority of councillors in the City, reportedly defied party leader Nelson Chamisa during the recent mayoral election.
Former mayor Jacob Mafume bounced back to the post after defeating Elvis Ruzani by a vote of 22 to 15.
He became the third mayor of Harare since the August 2023 elections following the recall of Ian Makone and his successor, Lovejoy Chitengu, by Sengezo Tshabangu, a CCC activist who claims to be the party’s interim secretary general.
Ruzane was reportedly Chamisa’s preferred candidate, but unconfirmed reports suggested that Mafume’s camp threatened councillors with recalls if they did not vote for him.
Posting on X, CCC spokesperson Gift Siziba said internal party processes had settled for Ruzane as the preferred candidate to take over from the recalled Chitengu. Wrote Siziba:
The party’s internal process produced councillor Ruzane as the candidate to replace Lovejoy Chitengu.
Mafume’s victory is an indication that Chamisa has lost control over Harare councillors, and that the councillors did not vote on principle but to preserve their posts and the benefits of being in council.
Tshabangu has recalled dozens of councillors arguing that they were imposed by party members close to Chamisa during the party’s controversial candidate selection process.
Harare’s revolving mayoral door raises concerns about stability and effective governance in the country’s capital.
