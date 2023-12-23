Long-distance Bus Operators Hike Fares Ahead Of Christmas

Buses are charging US$10 for a trip from Bulawayo to Lupane while those travelling from Bulawayo to Binga were being asked to US$15. Previously they charged US$10 for a single trip.

A bus driver plying the Bulawayo-Nkayi route, Benedict Ngwenya told the Chronicle that bus fares have been hiked in response to the holiday rush. He said:

Usually, during this time of the year, there is demand and this forces us to increase the number of trips, which translates to more fuel consumption hence the increase in fares. We also have some people who opt to send their groceries home, and we charge the luggage depending on the weight.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) are running a road safety campaign to educate people on the importance of adhering to road traffic laws to avoid accidents.

TSCZ communications officer Lucy Kuwandira on Friday told the Chronicle that the campaign started on 18 December and will run until 7 January. She said:

The theme for this campaign is ‘Together we can save lives’. We chose these dates because this is when most people will be travelling for the festive holidays. The campaign targets everyone who uses the roads because it is everyone’s responsibility to protect each other from any accidents that happen on the road. … The campaign is being run from highways where roadblocks have been mounted and we are working with the police. Traffic safety officers and the police are educating people on these roadblocks because we want an accident-free festive season.

Every year, during the festive period, bus operators in Zimbabwe increase fares by at least 50 per cent to take advantage of high demand to maximise their profits.

However, bus operators justify the fare hikes, saying during the holiday season, they incur additional expenses which include extra maintenance, additional staff, and fuel costs due to the higher number of trips.

