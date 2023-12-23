Pindula|Search Pindula
PICTURES: VP Chiwenga, Colonel Baloyi Wedding

7 minutes agoSat, 23 Dec 2023 13:17:23 GMT
PICTURES: VP Chiwenga, Colonel Baloyi Wedding

Vice President General (Rtd) Constantino Chiwenga tied the knot with his long-time sweetheart Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi at St Gerard’s Catholic Church in Borrowdale this Saturday, 23 December.

The wedding was attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice President Kembo Mohadi, ZANU PF national chairperson and Defence Minister, Honourable Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, former First Lady Grace Mugabe, among other dignitaries.

Below are some images shared from the event on X by the Office of the President and Cabinet:

ImageImageImageImageImageImageImageImageImageImageImage

