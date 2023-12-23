VP Chiwenga Weds Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was scheduled to tie the knot in holy matrimony with his wife, Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga at the St Gerard’s Catholic Church in Borrowdale, Harare, on Saturday, 23 December, reported The Sunday Mail.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is on his annual leave, arrived at the venue earlier today in the company of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.
Also present were Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet Ministers, senior Government officials, senior members of the security services, and senior ZANU PF officials.
The former First Lady Grace Mugabe, former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, and several members of the diplomatic community are also present to witness the wedding.
Chiwenga legally divorced Mary Mubaiwa, in 2019 by paying a traditional token of US$100, known as gupuro in Shona, which was handed over to her by the then Zimbabwean ambassador to Tanzania Anselem Sanyatwe.
In February 2022, High Court judge, Justice Owen Tagu ruled that the marriage had already ended when Chiwenga filed for divorce in Zimbabwe’s courts. Justice Tagu was quoted as saying:
… It is declared that by the time proceedings in HC 9837/19 were instituted, the customary union between the parties had ceased to subsist.
The ancillary issues relating to custody, maintenance and property rights of the parties are stood down for determination at trial, which shall be set down by the defendant as and when she can prosecute the matter.
Chiwenga married Baloyi in June 2022 and the two exchanged their vows during a private ceremony attended by family and a few friends.
More: Pindula News