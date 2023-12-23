VP Chiwenga Weds Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi

The former First Lady Grace Mugabe, former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, and several members of the diplomatic community are also present to witness the wedding.

Chiwenga legally divorced Mary Mubaiwa, in 2019 by paying a traditional token of US$100, known as gupuro in Shona, which was handed over to her by the then Zimbabwean ambassador to Tanzania Anselem Sanyatwe.

In February 2022, High Court judge, Justice Owen Tagu ruled that the marriage had already ended when Chiwenga filed for divorce in Zimbabwe’s courts. Justice Tagu was quoted as saying:

… It is declared that by the time proceedings in HC 9837/19 were instituted, the customary union between the parties had ceased to subsist. The ancillary issues relating to custody, maintenance and property rights of the parties are stood down for determination at trial, which shall be set down by the defendant as and when she can prosecute the matter.

Chiwenga married Baloyi in June 2022 and the two exchanged their vows during a private ceremony attended by family and a few friends.

More: Pindula News

