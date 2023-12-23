ZCTU: 2023 Has Been Extremely Challenging For Workers

The majority of workers are not able to meet the basic needs of life and have been reduced to the “working poor.”

Taruvinga also highlighted the dire conditions in sectors like agriculture, where some employers pay a meagre salary of only US$70 per month. Additionally, the charging of social services, such as healthcare, utilities, transportation, and education, in foreign currency has placed a significant burden on workers struggling to meet these necessities.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

The ZCTU leader criticized the government for shifting the tax burden from corporations to workers, whose salaries are already among the lowest on the African continent. While some proposed taxes were reviewed downwards, Taruvinga believes they are still excessive, and she criticized Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube for being out of touch with the reality faced by most citizens.

Looking ahead to 2024, Taruvinga warned that it will be another difficult year for workers and Zimbabweans. Trade unions will face the challenging task of fighting for a living wage in the face of high taxes imposed by the government. Her outlook is in line with that of the Finance Minister and IMF who agree that 2024 is likely to be a difficult year as the economy is expected to slow down.

More Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment