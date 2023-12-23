ZCTU: 2023 Has Been Extremely Challenging For Workers
The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has declared that the year 2023 has been extremely challenging for workers, with the majority earning salaries well below the current Poverty Datum Line (PDL) of US$600. ZCTU President Florence Taruvinga stated that the economy started the year on a slow note and continued to deteriorate further, with no significant improvements in the lives of ordinary workers.
The average monthly incomes of workers are far below the average cost of living, NewZimbabwe cited her as saying. Taruvinga highlighted:
Average monthly incomes lag far behind the average cost of living. The Poverty Datum Line (PDL) is now around US$600 compared to an average wage of US$250 which is only about 42% of the PDL. We need to push towards at least 75 percent of the PDL.Feedback
The majority of workers are not able to meet the basic needs of life and have been reduced to the “working poor.”
Taruvinga also highlighted the dire conditions in sectors like agriculture, where some employers pay a meagre salary of only US$70 per month. Additionally, the charging of social services, such as healthcare, utilities, transportation, and education, in foreign currency has placed a significant burden on workers struggling to meet these necessities.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
The ZCTU leader criticized the government for shifting the tax burden from corporations to workers, whose salaries are already among the lowest on the African continent. While some proposed taxes were reviewed downwards, Taruvinga believes they are still excessive, and she criticized Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube for being out of touch with the reality faced by most citizens.
Looking ahead to 2024, Taruvinga warned that it will be another difficult year for workers and Zimbabweans. Trade unions will face the challenging task of fighting for a living wage in the face of high taxes imposed by the government. Her outlook is in line with that of the Finance Minister and IMF who agree that 2024 is likely to be a difficult year as the economy is expected to slow down.
More Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals