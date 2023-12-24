"As You Celebrate Christmas, Remember The Hardships Zimbabwe Has Faced" - Chamisa

Christmas time is loving and giving time. To love is to give. This Christmas, it’s time to give and love from the deep vaults and inner chambers of our homes and hearts.

Things are hard! Life is tough in Zimbabwe. United in our diversity, may we take this moment to remember all the suffering we have painfully endured, also sending our deepest love to the deprived in our society including the political prisoners like @JobSikhala1, the MRP members. Also honouring victims of politics and violent murders. And not forgetting their families.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

This suffering must serve as an urgent reminder that Change is much needed and inevitable in our country. Freedom must come!-A New Great Zimbabwe #ForEveryone is national necessity.

Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed and memorable festive season.

Merry Christmas everyone. Happy holidays !! Be safe.

Tags

Leave a Comment